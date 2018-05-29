Lake of the Woods (MN) School ISD #390 April 23, 2018

Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 April 23, 2018 Board of Education Meeting Agenda, 7:00 PM ITV Room Chairperson Birchem called the meeting to order at 7:12 PM Members Present: Chair Jeff Birchem, Vice Chair Tim Lyon, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Treasurer Sharon Feldman, Director Boyd Johnson, Director Corryn Trask Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Business Manager Crystal Olson, Administrative Assistant Cindi McDougall, High School Principal Brian Novak, Teacher Colleen Stanton Pledge of Allegiance Motion by Ellis, Second by Lyon to approve the Agenda as presented with the following changes: Under the Consent Agenda add… 1. Approval to hire Jeff Birchem as Jr. High Umpire 2. Resignations of Mike Pepera and Robert Perala (Knowledge Bowl Coach) Under New Business add… 3. Approval of contract with Interquest 4. Approval of 2019-2019 School Year Calendar 5. Approval to combined Community Ed Advisory and Wellness Committees Under New Business remove… 6. Request from STUDS group to officially sponsor the Youth Leadership Retreat Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Feldman, Second by Birchem to approve the Consent Agenda items as presented. The Board wanted to take time to recognize the staff members and thank them very much for their service. They will be missed. Mike Pepera, 36 years in Education & 22 years at Lake of the Woods, Deb Anderson, 10 years of service to the District, Rob Perala, 3 years Knowledge Bowl Coach, Jasmine Draper 2 years’ service as a paraprofessional and Amber Roberts, 1 ½ years’ service as a paraprofessional. Motion carries unanimously. Chair Birchem asked if there were any board presenters. There were none. Chair Birchem asked if there was any written communications. There were none. Chair Birchem asked if there was any old business. There were none. Motion by Johnson, Seconded by Trask to approve the Third Reading of Policies: #206.2: Public Participation in School Board Meetings/Complaints about Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Considerations; and Policy #208: Development, Adoption, and Implementation of Policies. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Johnson, Second by Trask to approve the Second Reading of Policies: #102: Equal Educational Opportunity, #401: Equal Employment Opportunity, #402: Disability Nondiscrimination, #521 Student Disability Non Discrimination, #522: Student Sexual Nondiscrimination, Policy #625: Counseling & Pre-Career and Technical Programs. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Feldman, Second by Ellis to approve the contract with Interquest Detection Canines effective September, 2018 thru May 2019. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Ellis, Second by Johnson to adopt the 2018-2019 School Calendar as presented, with the typographical errors fixed. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Feldman, Second by Birchem to combine the Community Education Advisory and District Wellness Committees. Motion carries unanimously. Chair Birchem inquired if there was any other business. There was none. There being no further business before the Board, Chair Birchem adjourned the meeting at 7:18 P.M. Chair, Jeff Birchem Clerk, Lynnette Ellis Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 May 10, 2018 Special Board Meeting Board of Education Meeting Agenda, 7:30 AM ITV Room Chairperson Birchem called the meeting to order at 7:30 AM Members Present: Chair Jeff Birchem, Vice Chair Tim Lyon, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Director Boyd Johnson, Director Corryn Trask Member Absent: Treasurer Sharon Feldman Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Business Manager Crystal Olson Pledge of Allegiance Motion by Johnson, Second by Lyon to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion by Johnson, Second by Ellis to approve the resolution to authorize and approve sale of certain property to Lake of the Woods International Arena Board, Inc. Motion carries unanimously. Chair, Jeff Birchem Clerk, Lynnette Ellis Publish May 30, 2018