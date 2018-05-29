Lorraine Genevieve (Scott) Abel, 86

Lorraine Genevieve (Scott) Abel. Born August 10, 1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Alice and Charles Scott. She had a steadfast faith in God, and as a Christian, Lorraine believed in her Salvation and gave her glory to God. At the young age of 31, she was widowed with six children. By God’s plan, Lorraine went on to college at the University of North Dakota and received a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work. Her personal conviction of always improving on her life, and to be a good contributor to society, Lorraine continued her education and earned her Master’s degree in Counseling. Upon completion with her studies, Lorraine returned to the Warroad Area, and worked for Glenmore Recovery and Marvin Windows as a family and substance abuse counselor. Lorraine lived in Roosevelt, Minnesota for over forty years. She cherished her daily routine filled with caring for her pet dogs, mowing the lawn, and serving as a Champion for Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. Lorraine believed that God has called us to complete the mission that Jesus began, and to do that, “we must be telling people about Jesus.”

She is survived by her son Jon Elshaug of Greenville, MO, daughter Alisa and her husband Mark (Flaig) of Devils Lake, ND, daughter-in-law Lidia Kingsbury (Pienkowska) of Warroad, MN, daughter Rebecca and her husband Dean (Jacobson) of Auburn, CA, son David Kingsbury and his wife Cathy (Clausen) of Farmington, MN, and son Scott Kingsbury and his wife Debra (Wilmer) of Farmington, MN. Grandchildren Jason, Suzanne, Joseph, Marcus, David, Kelly, Renata, Lauren, Luke, Ali, Jonathan, Jacob, Steven, Megan and Madeline. Great grand-children, Josie, Jackson, Logan, Baxley and Elliana. She was preceded in death by husband Craig Abel, son Rand Kingsbury, granddaughter Allysa, and grandson Max.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10 AM at Warroad Baptist Church. Visitation is one hour prior. Interment will be at the Silent City Cemetery and lunch/reception at the Roosevelt Legion Hall. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com