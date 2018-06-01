, Hjalmer Vig Jr., 86 passed away peacefully to join his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 at the Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center. Jr. was born March 2nd, 1932, to Hjalmer and Clara Vig in Aneta, ND and was the oldest of three children. When he was a sophomore in high school, his family moved to Grand Forks, ND, where Jr. attended Aakers College. Three years later, Jr. joined the Air Force and served his country for eight years. Jr. married his first wife, Lila, in 1952 and married his second wife, Marlyce, in 1975. He worked mostly in construction and at the Pembina Bus Plant. Jr. was extremely proud and loved his 13 children: David, Michael, Dennis, Danny, Jeff (Susan), Kelli (Jim), Todd (Elli), Steve (Peggy), Kittry (Pat), Kim (Steve), Tom (Missy), Bill (Kristin), and Matthew (Jordan). He is preceded in death by his parents: Hjalmer and Clara, three of his sons: David, Michael, and Dennis, and by his brother, Jack. He is survived by his wife, Marlyce, his sister, Janice, and by many loving relatives including 98 grandchildren. Jr. was a passionate man who enjoyed carpentry, gardening, and animals. He especially enjoyed socializing with people and attending sporting events for his grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday morning, May 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in Lancaster Covenant Church, Lancaster. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, May 28th beginning with a family service at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Galen Nordin, presiding. Special music will be provided by Janelle Hostrup, organist and Katlee Hewitt, soloist. Family and friends are invited to celebrate. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.