Kick’n Up Kountry celebrates 15 years

Kick’n Up Kountry will hold its fifteenth annual music festival at Wagon Wheel Ridge, Karlstad, MN. The event will be held Wednesday, June 6, through Saturday, June 9.

Kicking off the festival on Wednesday night will be the bands 32 Below and Rustic.

Headlining events include Walker Hayes on Thursday, and Sawyer Brown on Friday.

Saturday night’s line up includes Ben Haggard (son of country music legend Merle Haggard), Dylan Schneider, and Randy Houser.

This year, karaoke semi-finals and finals will be held at the Squeaky Spoke Saloon on Wednesday and Thursday. Winners will perform Friday at 5 p.m., as well as the Little Kicker winners.

Other bands performing will be Pelican 212, Slamabama, The Roosters, Farmers Daughters, Sweet Freedom, and more.

For more details, see this week’s North Star News!