Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
Strong walleye fishing continues around the lake! Most anglers still using a jig and a minnow but some reports long lining cranks in the shallows with good success catching walleyes with some smallmouth bass mixed in. Also some success with crawler harnesses. 15-25 feet during the day and sliding up into 10-15 feet for the morning and evening. Jig colors, gold mixed with yellow and orange.Rainy River is slow for the time being. A good population of walleyes stay in the River year round and a jig and a frozen shiner being bounced off bottom is the go to. Sturgeon fishing keep season opens again July 1 – Sep 30.Up at the NW Angle… In Minnesota, walleye fishing has been on fire! Using a jig and minnow, a bobber rig, or snelled spinners, walleyes can be had anywhere from 3-15 feet in the evening and 18-25 during the day. Pink and white, chartreuse and blue and white jigs have been the most productive. Canadian walleyes are being found a little deeper at 22-26 feet. Surface water temps are in the high 50’s at sunrise, reaching mid to upper 60’s by evening A complete list of lodging, fishing packages, how to’s, and info fishing LOW is available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com