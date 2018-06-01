Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Up at the NW Angle… In Minnesota, walleye fishing has been on fire! Using a jig and minnow, a bobber rig, or snelled spinners, walleyes can be had anywhere from 3-15 feet in the evening and 18-25 during the day. Pink and white, chartreuse and blue and white jigs have been the most productive. Canadian walleyes are being found a little deeper at 22-26 feet. Surface water temps are in the high 50’s at sunrise, reaching mid to upper 60’s by evening

A complete list of l

ishing