Tri-County School Commencement

Tri-County High School Graduation Commencement will take place on Sunday, June 3 , at 1 p.m. at the Tri-County High School Gymnasium.

The class of 2018 will graduate twenty students, including twelve honor students.

The class motto is: “Together, we have experienced life. Separately, we will pursue our dreams. Forever, our memories will remain.”

The class colors are red and black, and the class flower is a white rose.

For more details, see this week’s North Star News!