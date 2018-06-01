Two Gator teams capture state tournament berths

Two Gator girls’ sports teams punched their tickets to state this week, including the golf team on May 30 and the softball team on May 31.

Headed coached by Brady Johnson, the Gator girls’ golf team finished with a team score of 745—81 strokes better than second-place Fertile-Beltrami—to capture the Section 8A team title and state tournament berth. All six of the team’s golfers finished in the top 10 individually, led by Kianna Novacek’s runner-up finish. Alyssa Rinde finished sixth, Maisy Ylitalo seventh, Anissah Novacek eighth, and Jasmine Christianson and Kennedy Truscinski tied for ninth.

Also in Gator golf, Ganon Kuznia earned an individual state tournament berth with his third place finish at the boys’ Section 8A Golf Tournament. The boys’ and girls’ Section 8A tournaments were held at the Bemidji Town and Country Club, May 29 and 30. The boys’ and girls’ Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Class A state golf tournament runs June 12 and 13 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

The Gator girls’ softball team earned its third state tournament trip in four years under Gator Head Coach Kent Christian. Needing to be defeated twice to be denied a state tournament berth, the Gator girls lost to the Norman County East/Ulen Hitterdal Titans 3-0 in the first Section 8A Championship game, but won the second one by a 9-3 final. The Gators opened the scoring with a solo home run from Carly Mekash in the first inning and would never trail in the contest. Mariah Christian would pitch a complete game to earn the win for the Gators.

The MSHSL State Softball Tournament runs June 7-8 at Caswell Park in North Mankato. The Gators open play at 1 pm on June 7 against an opponent yet to be determined.

Also, speaking of state advancement, four Gator Clay Busters— Owen Novacek, Zach Evans, Ganon Kuznia, and Breydon Bertilrud— qualified for the MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament on June 22 from the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.

