Darlene Mary Schroeder, 68, East Grand Forks, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. After receiving a devastating cancer diagnosis, her family is grateful for the brief time they had remaining with her.

Darlene, the daughter of Carl and Thelma (Gunderson) Schroeder, was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on September 23, 1949. She was raised and educated in East Grand Forks and later attended Aaker’s Business College in Grand Forks. Darlene was employed by First Bank for many years, served as secretary for Eagle Electric, Fert –L-Lawn, and Commercial Water. Her last position was in office administration with Ecolab in Grand Forks until she retired in 2014.

She enjoyed BINGO, garage sales, soap operas, and was an avid fan of UND Fighting Sioux Hockey. Above all, time with her family was her greatest joy in life. She was her grandchildren’s loudest, proudest and most devoted fan at their sporting events. She loved to travel with her family which led her to Colorado, Montana, Wisconsin, California, Washington and Arizona. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met with her high-spirited personality.

Darlene is survived by her children, Shane Schroeder (Lisa) of Faribault, MN, Shannon Beaton of West Fargo, ND, and Shawn Schroeder (Lori) of Helena, MT; 7 grandchildren: (Brooke and Paige Beaton, Jade and Braden Schroeder, Grayson and Shay Schroeder, and Chris Meek); 2 great-grandchildren: (Tayvin and Londynn Laddusaw); siblings, Betty Becker of Grand Forks, ND, Edward Schroeder of Phoenix, AZ, Carolyn Norman of East Grand Forks, MN, and Lawrence Schroeder (Lynn) of Long Beach, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Ben Hangsleben, Shirley Becker, and Carol Schroeder.

A Celebration of Darlene’s Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. Prayer Service on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks. An online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com