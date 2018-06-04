Michelle Ann Gleason, 60

Michelle Ann Gleason, born March 6, 1958 , passed away May 24, 2018.

Our dear daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Michelle passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

She is survived by her parents, Pat and Dick Gleason; brother, Mike Gleason; sister, Robin Burich; niece Breanne Burich as well as many friends and family.

She attended East Grand Forks Central High School, graduating in 1976 and then attended Moorhead State where she earned her degree in Sociology. She was an independent contractor as a systems analyst in Chicago and Minneapolis for United Health Group, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Optum Health as well as others. Michelle loved her cat TomTom, gardening and cooking. Her strength and courage during her battle was an inspiration to all. She will be forever loved and in our hearts.

Memorials preferred to MOCA, the Humane Society or NC Little Hospice in Edina where she received excellent care.

A private memorial and celebration of her life will be held in the future. Arrangements by the Cremation Society of MN, Edina