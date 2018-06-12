Marge (Marguerite) Marion Medhus passed away in the early hours of June 7th, 2018 at Lifecare Medical Center in Roseau, MN, with loved ones by her side. She was born July 28th, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN, to William and Louise Kugel. She was the second of seven children, having one older sister and five younger brothers. She graduated from North High School in Minneapolis in June of 1950.

In 1946 she was employed at St. Barnabus Hospital in Minneapolis washing pots and pans for 25 cents per hour. She later worked in the dietary department fixing trays for patients. Upon graduation from high school she became a secretary in the dietary department. It was at St. Barnabus Hospital where she met Milo Medhus as he worked as a carpenter there while attending refrigeration school.

Marge and Milo were married on August 11thof 1951 and they moved to Badger in 1953. In 1954 they bought the local Gambles Hardware Store. Times were tough so Milo worked on the railroad as well as a few other places, including as all-around handyman, before becoming self-employed as an electrician and plumber.

Over the years they became parents of three sons; Lowell was born in March of 1955, David was born in October of 1956 and Ray was born in September of 1963.

Marge, as everyone knew her, enjoying doing various crafts that included embroidering, crocheting and making quilts. She made many that became gifts that have been cherished by both family and friends. She absolutely loved to play Bingo. She was also a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary. For over 25 years, Marge and Milo were an active part of the Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion event at Rollag, MN, participating in many different aspects of the festival over the years. Marge was known for many years as the lady that ran the apple stand.

In January of 1970, while good friends took care of Ray (who was just 6 years old at that time),

Marge and Milo took a 2-week trip to Florida and Arizona. Each year, the trip became a little longer. In 1973 they bought a 1-acre lot in Arizona and built a 2-bedroom home there in 1974. They became Snowbirds and enjoyed time at their home in the desert…no grass to mow!

After the death of their son David on July 4thof 1987, she wanted Milo to slow down a bit so she had a sale in June of 1989 to sell out the inventory of the store.

After Milo passed away on December 19thof 2005, Marge continued her lifestyle as a Snowbird, living in Badger during the summer months and Dolan Springs, AZ during the winter months. She was able to do this until October of 2015 as it was then that she moved into Northern Horizon in Roseau, MN.

She is survived by two sons; Lowell (Connie) Medhus of Hardin, MT, and their 4 children; Michelle (Thomas) Certalic and great grandchildren Faith and Aiden, Crystal Sorenson and great grandchildren Payton and Devin Steffan, Heather (Chad) Toavs and great grandchildren Kylie and Coil, Michael Medhus and great grandchildren Aubrey and Lilly Madera. Ray (Corina) Medhus of Scottsdale, AZ and their son Andrew. David’s son Keith (April) Medhus of Fargo, ND and great grandsons Jonah and Brody. Two brothers, Jack (Sandy) Kugel and Ronald (Shirley) Kugel, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Marge Will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 10:30AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger, MN. A Prayer Service will be held on Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7PM at St. Mary’s in Badger.

Marge will be laid to rest next to her husband and son at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Badger, MN.