Marvin Bratland, 57, of Strathcona, MN, passed away from cancer complications on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Sanford Hospital in Thief River Falls with family by his side.

Marvin Dale Bratland was born July 18th, 1960 in Fosston, MN to Marion and Walter Bratland. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Gustav Adolf Church in Strathcona and has continued to be an active member of the church throughout his life. He has helped maintain the church and grounds for many years and took pride in being able to help with his church.

Marvin attended school and graduated from Greenbush High School. After graduation Marvin worked in janitorial services at the High School and later moved on to employment at Marvin Windows for many years and lastly at Central Boiler.

Marvin met and married the love of his life Julie Lerum and her son Adam and they formed a family. Marvin and Julie were married at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush. They lived on the Bratland family farm and raised their son.

Marvin loved to go deer hunting with his dad, family and later on friends. He loved music and through the years played the Trombone, Guitar and Organ. Marvin enjoyed making a good home cooked meal for his family and friends.

In his last years Marvin devoted much of his time to being healthy and sober and made many special friends through the A.A. meetings in Karlstad and Badger as well as the Association of Recovering Motorcyclists and many have helped him in his battle to fight cancer these last few years.

Survivors include his wife Julie Bratland and son Adam Bratland of Strathcona. His mother Marion Bratland of Thief River Falls, his sister Marlene (Clay) VanHorn of Donnelly, MN, Brother-in-law Melvin Smith of Wheaton, MN, nieces and nephew Melanie (Dave) Klein of Thief River Falls, Matthew Smith of Wheaton, MN, Melodie (Travis) LaTraille of Wahpeton, ND and great nieces and nephew Aurora and Maverick LaTraille and Elliana Klein as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding him in death are his Grandparents, his dad Walter Bratland, 6 uncles and an Aunt.

Memorial Service was be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 5th in Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush. Lay Pastor Larry Myhrer officiated. Honorary Pallbearers were the A.A. Chapters of Badger and Karlstad and the members of the A.R.M. Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Strathcona.