KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS May 15, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. All members were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as amended. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the May 1, 2018 County Board meeting as presented. Meeting with the County Board was Patty Swanson with Kittson County Hospice. Swanson provided her 2017 annual report and 2018 budget. Swanson thanked the County Board for its support of hospice and asked that it continue its support in 2019. Commissioner Bouvette noted that the hospice organization continually dips into its reserves and asked the Budget Committee to consider an increase to the Hospice annual appropriation for 2019 when it meets to put together the budget. Meeting with the County Board was Lane Nordin, Kittson County Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Director. Nordin asked for permission to hire Meredith Money as her summer AIS Technician. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve hiring Meredith Money as AIS Technician for the summer at $11.00 per hour effective June 4, 2018. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount Brock White Co, Llc 4,647.13 Erickson Engineering Co Inc 3,767.50 Government Management Group 3,500.00 Johnson Oil Company 2,232.21 Kittson County DAC 13,577.90 Marco 2,348.74 MidStates Equipment & Supply 19,731.60 Minnesota Girls Acadamy 8,940.00 Northwest Regional Development 26,982.44 Stone’s Mobile Radio Inc 4,603.34 Widseth Smith Nolting Inc 7,340.33 Johnson Oil Company 4,028.83 Kittson Health Insurance 54,333.00 Two River Watershed 12,328.34 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 6,286.66 Nationwide Retirement Solutions 2,537.50 PERA 0156-00 23,124.87 Select Account 16,811.09 United Valley Bank 33,355.55 Voyager Fleet Systems 3,050.62 123 Payments less than $2000 50,471.33 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Meal Reimbursements: $203.02 Meeting with the County Board was Kathy Johnson, Kittson County Social Services Director. Johnson presented a quote for remodeling work to be done in the Social Services lobby including installing a barrier for security. The only quote received for the work came from Costin Brothers and was for $21,389. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the $21,389 quote from Costin Brothers for remodeling the Social Services Lobby. County Administrator Christensen addressed the remaining Memorandum of Understanding with Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS). Legal counsel from LELS had responded that they believe any liability from the original error in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) would be the County’s to bear. The advice from the County Attorney was that the County should sign the agreement because the CBA needed to be amended and the liability issue was a matter that would have to be settled if and when it became an issue. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the MOU modifying the current CBA with Law Enforcement Labor Services to reflect the change in overtime hours for the Jailer/Dispatchers. Meeting with the County Board was Kelly Bengtson, Kittson County Highway Engineer, to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. Bengtson reported that repairs had been made to County Ditch #19 and that upcoming projects included pothole repair on CSAH 7 and repair of cross cracks on CSAH’s 10, 15, and 4. The order of culverts has been received and the new crack sealant pump installed on the crack sealer. The bid letting for the project on CSAH 22 is next week. There will be a hearing on a request by DK Farms to outlet a tiling project into County Ditch #8 on June 4 at 10:00 a.m. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to accept the low quote of $52,223.40 from Traffic Marking Services for painting highway stripes. A quote for $60,102.71 was also received from AAA Striping. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve utility permits for Wikstrom Telecommunications to place cable under County Roads 1, 6, 8, 52 & 56 with Commissioner Wikstrom abstaining. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve hiring 14 summer laborers for the highway department. Meeting with the County Board was Glen Brazier. Brazier appeared on behalf of Wagon Wheel Ridge and asked for the County’s help in paving part of the road that goes through the Wagon Wheel Ridge properties. Brazier noted the large number of activities at the site and that dust control has become a problem. The County Board noted that the road in question was a township road and that the County did not have funds for such a project. Kittson County Engineer Kelly Bengtson suggested that the project might qualify for Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) funds and that his office would be happy to help with the application. No further action was taken on the request. Committee reports were given. The County Board declined a request by the Office of the State Auditor to come to a county board meeting to explain the 2015 audit. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve reclassifying the Health Insurance Special Revenue Fund and the Mar-Kit Investment Trust Fund as Agency funds retroactive to fiscal year 2016. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Gillie to adopt the following resolution: #18-15 AUTHORIZING A COUNTY ABSENTEE BALLOT BOARD WHEREAS, Kittson County is permitted by Minnesota Statute 203B.13, Subd. 1 to authorize a County Absentee Ballot Board; and WHEREAS, this authorization will bring uniformity in the processing of accepting or rejecting returned absentee ballots to Kittson County Administrator that would consist of a sufficient number of election judges as provided in sections 204B.19 to 204B.22; and WHEREAS, this will eliminate the need for election judges to perform this technical and time consuming task on election day wherein the county absentee ballot board can begin this process 46 days prior to an election; and WHEREAS, this will speed the processing of accepted absentee ballots delivered to the precincts to be incorporated into the vote counts on election day; giving election judges more available time for the voters at the polls; and THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT, the Kittson County Board of Commissioners hereby authorizes Kittson County Administrator to implement a County Absentee Ballot Board that would consist of a sufficient number of election judges as provided in sections 204B.19 to 204B.22 to perform the task. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom and Younggren. Voting against: None A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Younggren to adopt the following resolution: #18-16 AUTHORIZING A COUNTY UOCAVA BALLOT BOARD (Uniformed & Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act) WHEREAS, Kittson County is permitted by Minnesota Statute 203B.13, Subd. 1 to authorize a County UOCAVA Absentee Ballot Board; and WHEREAS, this authorization will bring uniformity in the processing of accepting or rejecting returned absentee ballots to Kittson County Administrator that would consist of a sufficient number of election judges as provided in sections 204B.19 to 204B.22; and WHEREAS, this will eliminate the need for election judges to perform this technical and time consuming task on election day wherein the county UOCAVA ballot board can begin this process 46 days prior to an election; and WHEREAS, this will speed the processing of accepted absentee ballots delivered to the precincts to be incorporated into the vote counts on election day; giving election judges more available time for the voters at the polls; and THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT, the Kittson County Board of Commissioners hereby authorizes Kittson County Administrator to implement a County UOCAVA Absentee Ballot Board that would consist of a sufficient number of election judges as provided in sections 204B.19 to 204B.22 to perform the task. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom and Younggren. Voting against: None The Board adjourned to June 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. _______________________________ CHAIRMAN ATTEST: ___________________________________ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 31