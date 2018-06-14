Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
Walleyes and saugers spread out all over the lake. Lots of keepers along Pine Island and south shore over to Long Point. Many slot fish being caught off Knight, Bridges, Garden, and Starren Shoal. Jig and a minnow still reigning but pulling spinners and crawlers heating up. Jig and spinners hammered gold color with pink working well.Rainy River not a lot of fishing activity for walleyes as most targeting lake. Bass being caught up and down the river on shorelines, inlets, various structure and docks. Sturgeon fishing “keep season” opens again July 1 – Sep 30.Up at the NW Angle… In Minnesota, walleye fishing with spinners bringing in good walleyes and saugers. Varied depths from 5-25 feet. Good numbers of walleyes stacked on reefs and humps. Gold with green or pink crawler harnesses working. Canadian walleyes responding to slower presentations such as jigging. Smallmouth bass chomping on plastics in and around rocks. A complete list of lodging, packages, guides and fishing info available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com