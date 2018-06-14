NW RIC BOARD MEETING April 3, 2018 NW RIC Office 6:00 PM NW RIC Board members present included Jessica Jacobson, Jim Christianson, Holly Burkel, Matt Nordin, Katie Langen, Roxann Coan, Nikki Leach and Laurie Stromsodt. Also present Special Education Director Kyle Erickson, Superintendent Galen Clow and NW RIC Staff members Jodi Bendickson and Becky Levenhagen. Chairperson Jacobson called the NW RIC Board Meeting to order. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the agenda as presented with additions. Moved by Christianson, seconded by Coan. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the minutes of the January 29, 2018 regular business meeting. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Stromsodt. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the March 2018 board bills as audited by two board members in the amount of $40,508.70. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Coan. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the April 2018 board bills as audited by two board members in the amount of $18,518.83. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Leach. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the NW RIC 2018-19 Calendar. Moved by Stromsodt, seconded by Nordin. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the hiring of Deborah Davidson for Blind/Vision Impaired and Early Childhood Special Education Teacher for the 2018-19 school year. Moved by Christianson, seconded by Langen. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the hiring of Jodi Bendickson for DAPE Teacher/Teacher of the Physically Impaired and Assistive Technology Teacher for the 2018-19 school year. Moved by Leach, seconded by Coan. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the employment of the following staff for Extended School Year (ESY) services: Deb Davidson, Karen Dvergsten, Becky Levenhagen, Vicky Steuck, Ellen Lundberg, Erica Staton and Ann Woinarowicz. Moved by Christianson, seconded by Langen. Motion Carried. The Special Education Director presented the following reports: MDE Directors Forum Director will attend MASE Best Practice Conference – May 9-10, 2018 Vehicles Federal Funding Updated 2018 Board Meeting/Audit Schedule Status on Test Technician and SLP positions Cash Flow Cash Expenditures Motion was made by Langen to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Burkel. Motion Carried. Meeting adjourned. The next regular NW RIC Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 4, 2018 at 6:00 PM at the NW RIC Office. 31