Donald L. Thompson, 83, of Greenbush, MN, died Wednesday, March 16, 2017 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush. Donald L. Thompson, 83, of Greenbush, MN, died Wednesday, March 16, 2017 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush.

Donald Lowell Thompson was born on August 25, 1933 in rural Greenbush to Cambell and Olga (Kammen) Thompson. He was baptized and confirmed at Oiland Church. Donald grew up north of Greenbush and attended Haug Country School; he later attended and graduated from Greenbush High School.

Donald enrolled into active duty service with the United States Army in June 1954. He trained as a teletype operator. He was honorably discharged in April 1956, at which time he was transferred to the Army Reserve to complete eight years of service.

On August 10, 1957, Donald was united in marriage to Eleanore Lorraine Haaland at Roselund Church in rural Badger. They enjoyed each other’s love for over 59 years. Shortly after marrying, Donald and Eleanore moved to Little Fork, MN, where they later welcomed their first child, Linda, in August 1958. They then moved back to rural Badger. In November 1959, they welcomed their second child, Lowell. After another move, this time to Atwater, MN, they welcomed their third child, Beth, in 1961. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Woonsocket, SD, and settled for five years while Donald worked for a beekeeper. During this time, Donald, Eleanore, and their children spent winters with the bees in Maringouin, Louisiana. In 1966, they moved back to northern Minnesota, eventually settling in Thief River Falls in 1967 where he worked as a mechanic at Weiner Motors. In 1969, Donald, Eleanore, and their children made their final move, this time to Greenbush, where they resided for over 40 years. Upon their return to Greenbush, Donald worked at Thompson Motors until 1979. In 1973, he bought a farm north of Greenbush; he farmed full-time from 1979 until 1998. During the latter part of his working years, Donald picked up odd jobs around the area, including at Marvins, Polaris, and the Greenbush Nursing Home.

Donald served as a member of the Oiland Church Council, the Farmers’ Coop Ag Service, and the American Legion Post 88. Donald loved hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors; he took particular pride in his well-manicured lawn. He also loved trading cars, and spent many hours washing and polishing each vehicle. Music was always a part of Donald’s life, and his family has fond memories of his many musical talents. He was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, and loved spending time with family and friends

Donald is survived by his wife, Eleanore. Two daughters: Linda (Tom) Duray and Beth (Jim) Dvergsten, both of Greenbush. Seven grandchildren: Jeremy Duray of Greenbush, Jeff (Kristyne) Duray, Jon (Jena) Duray, both of Karlstad, MN, Jordan (Tiffany) Duray of Halma, MN, Elizabeth (Guillaume) Dvergsten-Beauce of Landmark, Manitoba, Dexter Dvergsten of Greenbush, MN, and Kristina (Andrew) Jacobs of Moorhead, MN. Nine great-grandchildren: Halle, Gavin, Riley, Lilly, Finley, Jillian, Jaxton, and Brodix Duray, and Henrik Beauce. Two brothers and two sisters: Curtis Thompson of Newfolden, MN, David C. (Bev) Thompson of Thief River Falls, MN, Shirley (Bill) Wagner of Greenbush, and Junice Thompson of Edmonton, Alberta. One brother-in-law: Edwin “Bud” (Velma) Haaland of Hamilton, MT. One sister-in-law: Carol (Mayo) Gregerson of Badger, MN. As well, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He is preceded in death by one son, Lowell Thompson; one granddaughter, Lynelle Duray; his parents; his parents-in-law, Clarence and Lilly (Foster) Haaland; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Thompson and Dorothy Haaland.

Funeral Services were on Monday, March 20, 2017 in Oiland Lutheran Church of Greenbush with Pastor David Nelson, officiating. Organist/Pianist was Janet Skramstad. Vocalists were Delphin Wahl, LaRae Frislie & Nikki Wojchowski. The Pallbearers were Don’s seven grandchildren and all in attendance were considered Honorary Pallbearers. Military Honors were provided by Moen-Zimek Post 88, American Legion of Greenbush.

Interment was in Oiland Lutheran Cemetery with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush in charge of funeral arrangements.