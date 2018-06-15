Lancaster Heritage Days June 20-24

The annual Lancaster Heritage Days are planned from June 20-24, 2018.

Events begin Wednesday with a smorgasbord at Sion Lutheran Church at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s events include a Balance Bash Tournament on Central Avenue, and Foxy Roxy’s Car Show on Central Avenue.

Friday’s events include a Homemade Corndog Feed and Lions Bingo at the Community Center. The Glow in the Dark Golf Tournament begin at 9:30 p.m. at the Riverside Golf Course.

Saturday has a full day of events planned including:

The annual Jerry Wilson Memorial Run/Walk, the frog jumping contest, children’s bounce house, face painting, three on three basketball tourney at Lancaster School’s outdoor courts.

Evening events include a “build a burger” supper, an Old Time Dance with music from Knight Ryders, and the Street Dance with TripWire.

For more details , see this week’s North Star News!