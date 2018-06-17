Kittson County first in the state in child support collections
At the regular county board meeting on June 5, Social Services Director Kathy Johnson gave an update on child support collections. Kittson County is ranked first in the state at 84.25% of current child support collections. As a state, Minnesota is ranked third in the United States at 74.2%.
Kittson County is ranked third in the state at 83.33% for collections on arrears, or past due child support. Minnesota is ranked fourth in the U.S. at 72.3% for past due child support collections.
Johnson gave her staff credit for their diligence, saying her staff has a way of working well with the non-custodial parents to get child support collected.
