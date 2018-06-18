Gary W. Watt, 78

Gary W. Watt, age 78 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at the Pioneer Memorial Care Center, Erskine, MN.

Gary Willard Watt was born on November 14, 1939 in Langdon, ND, the son of Elmer W. and Lauretta (McLaren) Watt. Gary grew up in the rural Milton/Osnabrock area where he attended rural school. He worked construction in the area for a while following his schooling. On June 11, 1960 he was united in marriage to Carole Jonasson in Milton, ND. In 1961 they moved to Grand Forks, ND where he worked for Valley Lumber for 17 years. Gary then began employment with Porta Mix in East Grand Forks, MN before retiring in 2002.

He was a member of the Eagles #350, East Grand Forks, MN.

Family members of Gary include his loving wife of 58 years, Carole Watt; daughter, Raeann (Chad) Beauchamp and son, Shayne (Karen) Watt all of East Grand Forks, MN; 5 grandchildren; sisters, Leona McLeod of Langdon, ND and Marlene (Tom) Wolter of Larimore, ND.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ardelle Throndset, Carole Johnson and and infant twin brothers.

Funeral Service: 10:30 AM on Monday, June 18, 2018 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and also one hour prior Funeral Service on Monday, June 18, 2018 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Interment: 2:30 PM, Monday at the Milton Memorial Cemetery ~ Milton, ND

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota