Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
Walleyes and saugers being caught around the entire lake with the mayfly hatch 2 weeks early this year. Some areas holding keepers (under 19.5″) with some slots mixed in (19.5″ – 28″) and some mainly holding slot fish with the occasional trophy being caught (over 28″). Typically after the mayfly hatch, the spinner bite really turns on. Jig and a minnow was the main tactic used this week while some pulled spinners when the wind was right. Some shallow walleyes on spinners in 5-10 feet near pine island primarily when some breeze.Rainy River smallmouth bass being caught up and down the river on shorelines, inlets, various structure and docks. Sturgeon fishing “keep season” opens again July 1 – Sep 30. Most walleye fishing taking place on the lake with the local walleyes always an option.Up at the NW Angle… In Minnesota, spinners catching walleyes and saugers of all sizes in multiple depths. Walleyes and saugers spitting up lots of mayflys. Some good muskies being caught in back bays and over rock points. Both MN and Ontario muskie seasons on LOW are open. Smallmouth bass continue to pound plastic baits. Fishing on both sides of the border has been excellent. A complete list of lodging, packages, guides and fishing info available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com