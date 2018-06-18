Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Walleyes and saugers being caught around the entire lake with the mayfly hatch 2 weeks early this year. Some areas holding keepers (under 19.5″) with some slots mixed in (19.5″ – 28″) and some mainly holding slot fish with the occasional trophy being caught (over 28″). Typically after the mayfly hatch, the spinner bite really turns on. Jig

and a minnow was the main tactic used this week while some pulled spinners when the wind was right. Some shallow walleyes on spinners in 5-10 feet near pine island primarily when some breeze.