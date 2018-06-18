Rosalie Peterson, 101

Rosalie Peterson passed away on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN, at the age of 101.

Rosalie was born April 18, 1917, the daughter of John and Alice (Gauthier) Jeffrey at home in East Grand Forks, MN. She married Virgil Peterson on November 12, 1935 in East Grand Forks, MN. They farmed near Fisher for 25 years. In 1960 they moved to Argyle, MN where they owned and operated Valley Coverall Service Inc. until retirement in 1977. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Catholic Daughters, St. Anne’s Society, The Catholic Forrester’s and St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Argyle, MN

She is survived by daughters, Marlys (Rodger) Bangen of Holcombe, WI, Nancy (Douglas) LaFond of Argyle, MN and Pamela (Jack) Riopelle of Melbourne, FL; son Darrell (Gia) Peterson of Mesa, AZ and son-in-law, Ronald Hasbrouck of Rocky Point, MN; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Duane (Anna Mae) Jeffrey of East Grand Forks, MN and sister Jean (Bill) Bagley of Henderson, NV. She is also survived by 2 step-sisters, Donie Berry and Rita Zahradka and many nieces and nephews.

Rosalie was a Foster Grandparent and enjoyed playing cards, bingo, cooking, gardening and visits from grandchildren, family and friends She will be greatly missed as her door was always open to helping others in need.

She was preceded in death by husband Virgil; daughter, Arlene Hasbrouck; 1 great-granddaughter; 1 great-grandson; brothers, Donald, Vincent and Ardell Jeffrey; sisters, Laverne Jeffrey, Betty Ann Hecht, Veronica Bulger, Linda Jeffrey and Ethel Mae Gregoire; sisters-in-law, Lillian, Lorraine and Olga Jeffrey; brothers-in-law, Wally Bulger, Vernon Hecht and Lloyd Gregoire; step-mother, Carrie Jeffrey; step-brothers, Ralph, Jess, Wayne and Lornie Carl and a step-sister, Lorna Lange.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 16, 2018 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Funeral Service on Saturday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Interment: 5:00 PM on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery ~ Argyle, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota