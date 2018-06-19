DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES Lands and Minerals Division NOTICE OF HEARING ON SALE OF STATE LAND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, section 97A.135, subd. 2a, a hearing will be held by the Department of Natural Resources, at the Lake of the Woods County Government Center, 206 8th Ave. SE, Baudette, MN 56623 on August 1, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. The purpose of the hearing is for public input regarding the sale of state land situated in the County of Lake of the Woods, and described as: The Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter and the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, Section 14, Township 160 North, Range 31 West, Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota, excepting therefrom the following described tract of land: Beginning at a point on the south line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, distant 200 feet east of the southwest corner thereof; thence run east on said line to the southeast corner thereof; thence run north on east line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter for 125 feet; thence run northwesterly to a point distant 350 feet north of the beginning; then run south to said point of beginning. Minnesota Statutes, section 97A.135, subd. 2a, requires that a public hearing be held before lands within a Wildlife Management Area can be disposed of through sale or exchange. The parcel is designated as part of the Carp Swamp Wildlife Management Area. It is proposed that this parcel of land be offered for sale by the Department of Natural Resources in a direct sale to Lake of the Woods County. The parcel is no longer needed for public purposes. If, after the public hearing, the disposal of the land is in the public interest, the Commission of Natural Resources may vacate the parcel from the Wildlife Management Area designation. Questions regarding this proposal can be directed to Amy Schwarz, Department of Natural Resources, Division of Lands and Minerals, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, Minnesota 55155; telephone: (651) 259-5435; TTY: 1-800-657-3929; fax: (651) 896-5939; email: amy.schwarz@dnr.state.mn.us. Signed May 10, 2018 by Susan E. Damon, Assistant Director, Division of Lands and Minerals.