Lake of the Woods (MN) County Board Proceedings

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS MAY 22, 2018

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners' Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Buck Nordlof and Jon Waibel. Absent Ken Moorman. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd and Woody Fiala. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Liquor License, Ploughing Contest, Investment Report and Sheriffs Budget. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of May , 2018. SOCIAL SERVICES Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $2,418.12, Commissioners Warrants $45,596.42. COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue-$71,424.99-Road & Bridge-$10,872.21-County Devlp. -$5,545.00 -Solid Waste-$5,190.12-EDA-$656.36. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 5/22/2018 For Payment 5/25/2018 Vendor Name Amount Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 4,260.02 Code 4 Services LLC 10,581.92 Election Systems & Software, Inc 42,995.00 Swanston Equipment Corp 3,331.42 Williams Senior Citizens 4,000.00 Ziegler, Inc 4,528.24 46 Payments less than 2000 23,992.08 Final Total: 93,688.68 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: May 8, 2018-$246,132.31, May 8, 2018-$(9.15), May 9, 2018-$97,113.20, May 17,2018-$5,497.42. Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the lease agreement for a portion of the Government Center North Building consisting of approximately 748 square feet effective August 1, 2018 thru July 31,2019 Revenue/Expenditures-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board and reviewed the first quarter Revenue and Expenditures and also reviewed the Investment Report with the board. Liquor License-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board and informed the board that she looked into the approval of Liquor Licenses and spoke with County Attorney, James Austad. His opinion is that just the renewals of Liquor Licenses do not have to come to the board for approval. The consensus of the board that this would be fine. Ploughing Contest-County Auditor/Treasure, Lorene Hanson informed the board that Lake of the Woods Tourism Bureau Director, Joe Henry inquired on how to set up proper service for food and alcohol in Lake of the Woods County for the 2019 Ploughing Event. The Auditors office contacted MN Liquor Control and there were just a few options available for them to sell. County Attorney, James Austad recommended not going with the Community Festival options. The information and available options was to be sent to Joe Henry. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT-The board discussed the Emergency Management Office and the Sheriff Office structure and will set a work session to review the office. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 9:50 a.m. and reconvened at 10:00 a.m. PICTOMETRY IMAGERY-The board discussed the Picotometry Imagery with GIS Specialist Eric Solo in regards to 911 funds to be used for the imagery. Eric informed the board that he has spoken to the State in regards to 911 funds and they said that the 911 funds could be used as long as the county owns the images, which the county does. SHIP-CHI Public Health Nurse, Jodi Johnson met with the board and discussed the Tobacco Usage and discussed the Lake of the Woods County Tobacco Ordinance. PUBLIC WORKS-Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board to inform them that Barry Bailey will be retiring on July 27, 2018 from his Solid Waste Processor position and requesting to advertise, interview and hire for this position. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize Public Works Director, Tim Erickson to advertise, interview and hire for a Solid Waste Processor. DITCH AUTHORITY-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting at 10:40 a.m. and open the Ditch Authority. Public Works Director, Tim Erickson discussed Ditch 26 and requested authorization to advertise for quotes. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to authorize Public Works Director, Tim Erickson to get quotes out for work on JD26 for repairs and approve Public Works Director to work on two hundred feet (200) of CR 3 Outlet. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to close the Ditch Authority at 11:10 a.m. and reconvened the regular meeting. NWA MEETING-Chairman Arnesen reviewed topics of discussion for the June 19, 2018 board meeting that will be held at Angle Outpost Resort at 10:00 a.m. RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to recess at 11:45 p.m.