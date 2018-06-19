Probate/Dora L. Robbins

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT In Re: ESTATE OF Dora L. Robbins DECEDENT NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 11, 2018 at 1:00 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 206 8th Avenue SE, Baudette, MN 56623, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Cecil Robbins, whose address is 717 County Road 2 NW, Williams, MN 56686, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated June 13, 2018 BY THE COURT Donna Dixon, Judge of District Court ANDERSON LAW OFFICES, PA Nora L. Crumpton MN #0392570 PO Box 430 Warroad, MN 56763 Telephone: 218-386-1040 Facsimile: 218-386-3129 email: nora@andersonlawyers.com Publish June 20, 27, 2018