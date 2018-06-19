Proceedings/Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523

Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523 The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday May 21, 2018 at 8:00 PM in the Music Room at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order at 8:00 PM with the following members present: Molly Paulsrud, Julie Cakebread, Jon Carlson, Brad Erickson, Toscha Larson, Beth Rarick, and Bryan Stortroen. Superintendent Bill Walters and K-12 Principal Art Meyer were also in attendance. Visitors were Debbie Dale, Chad Christianson, Bremer Bank Representatives Tom Skjei and Jared Stevens . Julie moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda is approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the April 16, 2018 regular meeting be approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $28,643.64 be authorized by the following checks #50006 to #50023 for end of the month bills be approved and that regular monthly bills totaling $57,570.46 for checks #50024 to check #50077 also be approved. Wire transfers of $73,112.45 were also approved. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Superintendent Walters reported on the following: Hillsboro Agreement Update, Teacher Recruiting, Summer Projects, Construction Update and Change of Summer Board Meeting to 7:00 AM. K-12 Principal Handed out a written report on activities at the school for the month of May. Communications –Teacher Letters of Resignation read by Julie Cakebread (Danielle Johnson and Kristi Breuer) Bryan moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the revised 2017-2018 school operating budget as presented. Adjustments to reflect the adjustments agreed upon in the master agreement. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon moved seconded by Molly BE IT RESOLVED to approve the resignation of Danielle Johnson as 1st grade teacher at the end of the 2017-2018 School Year. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved seconded by Jon BE IT RESOLVED to approve the contract of Sydney Boom as 1st grade teacher for the 2018-2019 School Year. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved seconded by Toscha BE IT RESOLVED to approve the contract of Terry Ruud Secondary Language Arts Teacher for the 2018-2019 School Year. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved seconded by Beth BE IT RESOLVED to approve the contract of Emily Ojanen as guidance counselorr for the 2018-2019 School Year. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved second by Beth the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the presented tenure list to, effective at the completion of the present school term which is May 30, 2018. (Brendon Mitzel gains Tenure) Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved second by Molly the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the contract for William Walters as Superintendent from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved second by Molly the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the contract for Art Meyer as K-12 Principal from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2020. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved second by Toscha the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve membership in the MSHSL for the 2018-2019 school year as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon moved second by Toscha the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve teacher contracts for 2018-2019 School Year.. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to adjourn the meeting at 9:30 pm. Motion passed by unanimous vote. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday June 18, 2018 at 7:00am. Respectfully submitted, Julie Cakebread, Clerk (June 20, 2018)