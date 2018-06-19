Proceedings/oard of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings may 14, 2018

Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings may 14, 2018 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, May 14, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Black, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board member absent: Boespflug Useldinger moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on April 23, 2018, and the special meeting held on April 26, 2018. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to approve the agenda with the following addition: 8.4 Website Contract Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The following policies were presented for the first reading: Policy 101 Legal Status of the School District Policy 101-1 Name of the School District Policy 102 Equal Education Opportunity Policy 103 Complaints – Students, Employees, Parent, Other Persons Policy 104 School District Mission Statement Useldinger moved to approve Further (Select Account) as the flex benefit administrator for the school district beginning September 1, 2018. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to revise the 2017-18 school calendar so the last student contact day will be May 30, 2018, with May 31st scheduled to be an additional staff development day. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to approve the contract with Blackboard for website software and services in the amount of $18,975.00 for July 1, 2018, through June 20, 2019. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Black moved to accept the following resignations and to thank everyone for their service to the school district: Kaytlyn Burgman, CMS Paraprofessional effective May 31, 2018 Jim Enright, Head Girls’ Hockey Coach effective May 14, 2018 Krista Kujala, Speech Language Pathologist effective at the end of the 2017-18 school year Holly Messelt, Homecoming Advisor effective April 20, 2018 Lisa Moe, CMS Paraprofessional e ffective May 30, 2018 Wanda Langerud, NH Paraprofessional effective May 30, 2018 Zach Hruby, Bus Driver Alex Robertson, CMS Social Studies effective June 1, 2018 Rocky LaBlanc, Elementary Teacher effective at the end of the 2017- 18 school year Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to hire the following people: Alexander Hovey, CMS Music Teacher BA, Step 3 Kristi Swanson, Business Education Teacher BA, Step 9 Tye Ausmus, Summer Worker Jan Yanish, Summer Worker Sylvia Vargas, Summer Worker Pierre Piche, Summer Worker Black seconded the motion. Piche abstained from voting. Motion was carried. Black moved to approve a leave of absence for Sahra Gureye, paraprofessional, for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to hire an additional English Learner teaching position at the elementary level beginning with the 2018-19 school year. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the April 28, 2018, payroll in the amount of $13,183.36. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Piche moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount EGF Education Foundation New Heights Chelsey Lee 236.00 EGF Education Foundation New Heights Kylie Melby 125.00 EGF Education Foundation New Heights Katie Nelson 500.00 EGF Education Foundation South Point Brooke Keller 455.00 EGF Education Foundation South Point Sue Larson 164.87 EGF Education Foundation South Point KariJo O’Keefe 467.40 Amy Sanders Robotics 30.00 EGF Education Foundation Robotics 1,000.00 EGF Education Foundation South Point Laurie Arnason 400.00 Retrax Holdings, LLC Central Middle School Wolf Ridge 900.00 Construction Engineers After Prom/After Graduation Parties 100.00 EGFEA After Prom/After Graduation Parties 200.00 EGF Booster Club After Prom/After Graduation Parties 500.00 Sacred Heart Church After Prom/After Graduation Parties 100.00 United Way After Prom/After Graduation Parties 50.00 Knights of Columbus After Prom/After Graduation Parties 150.00 Parent Donations After Prom/After Graduation Parties 30.00 Bruce & Kari Nelson Senior High Football Lockers 720.00 Ryan & Kristin Kasowski Senior High Football Lockers 360.00 Daniel & Michelle Trebil Senior High Football Lockers 360.00 Matt Palmiscno Senior High Football Lockers 360.00 Sharon Knowlton Senior High Football Lockers 360.00 Gary & Charlene Berg Senior High Football Lockers 360.00 Dave & Stephanie Vonesh Senior High Football Lockers 720.00 Kirk & Nancy Misialek Senior High Football Lockers 360.00 Hope Therapy – Chelsey Kjono Senior High Football Lockers 360.00 Mark Alphson Senior High Football Lockers 360.00 Chad & Kelly Grassel Senior High Football Lockers 720.00 Charles Bridgeford, DDS Senior High Football Lockers 360.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $10,808.27 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #113636 through #113866 and electronic fund transfers as follows: General Fund 01 $651,159.39 Food Service Fund 02 37,314.00 Community Education Fund 04 4,777.04 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Scholarship Fund 08 0.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 1,513.55 Activity Fund 21 33,280.35 Electronic Fund Transfers 750,299.89 Total Payments $1,478,344.22 The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. A special school board meeting was scheduled for May 23, 2018, at 7:00 a.m. Useldinger moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:37 p.m. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The next regular school board meeting will be held on June 11, 2018. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk special meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota may 23, 2018 A special meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on May 23, 2018, at 7:00 a.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order. Board members present Black Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board members absent: None Useldinger moved to approve the agenda as presented. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to enter into a collaboration with Head Start to offer full day preschool on four days per week with Head Start employing one full-time teacher and the district employing one full-time teacher and one full-time paraprofessional. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to set the sliding fee structure for preschool for 2018-19 as follows: 3 full days per week $1,150 $690 $460 2 full days per week $875 $585 $385 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to purchase Chromebooks for the 1:1 Initiative from CDI in the amount of $67,410. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the summer maintenance projects as presented. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to proceed with the agreement to provide food service to NCTC beginning with the 2018-19 school year. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to adjourn the meeting at 8:07 a.m. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted Melissa Thompson, Clerk (Junen 20, 2018)