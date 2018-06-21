Sheriff’s wolf videos getting attention

Kittson County Sheriff Steve Porter has taken to social media to get the word out about a big problem in the area. The crime? Wolves stealing calves from local livestock producers.

Porter and Deputy Matt Vig posted a video on the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page about six months ago. In it, they share the numbers of calves killed or missing, wolves trapped, and estimated lost revenue for farmers in the county in 2017.

Since then, the video has been viewed 178,000 times and shared 1,800 times.

In another video posted on May 7, Porter speaks with a local farmer about a missing calf and finding wolf prints on his property. That video was viewed 23,000 times and shared 223 times.

The videos’ popularity landed Porter on MPR News, KVLY, and other news outlets.

This attention tells Porter: wolves are a “huge problem.”

Porter’s intention with posting the videos was to “be a voice for the farmers.”

“These farmers work way too hard to feed their profits to a wolf,” he said.

