Gator Clay Busters qualify for MSHSL State Tournament as a team

The Gator Clay Busters extended their season as a team by a few more days following their performance on June 15 at the Minnesota Trap Shooting Championship in Alexandria, featuring 8,163 student athletes and 308 high school teams from across the state. The event ran June 11-19.

Gator Clay Buster team members Owen Novacek, Zach Evans, Ganon Kuznia, and Breydon Bertilrud had earned spots to the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Clay Target State Tournament prior to the state event in Alexandria thanks to their regular season performances. Now, thanks to a team score of 487 out of 500 in Alexandria, the Gator Clay Busters qualified for the MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament as a team– June 22 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.

Following competition, the team finished with the fifth best score in the state. The top 40 team scores earn team bids to the MSHSL State Tournament.

“Kids all shot good, all above their average,” Coach Novacek said. “… I can’t complain.”

The team’s top five scoring shooters contributed to the team’s overall score of 487, including Thor Anderson with a 99 (out of 100), Owen Novacek with a 98, Ganon Kuznia with a 98, Zach Evans with a 97, and Breydon Bertilrud with a 95. With this score, the team finished second in all of Class 5A. The Gator Clay Busters had the same score as the top team in Class 5A, but lost on a tie breaker, one where the first-place team’s top shooter shot a 100 and the Gators’ top shooter, Anderson, shot a 99.