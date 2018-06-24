Marjorie Madeline Altendorf, 89

Marjorie Madeline Altendorf, the daughter of the late Ivanhoe and Mezzine (Dufault) Beaudry, was born on September 11, 1928, at Argyle, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Argyle and graduated from high school there. On September 11, 1946, Margie was united in marriage to Gerald Altendorf in Argyle and the couple moved to their farm in Deerwood Twp. of Kittson Co., west of Karlstad, where she has since resided. Gerald passed away January 17, 1988, and Margie continued her home on the farm since. She enjoyed music, dancing, bingo and gardening. Her collection of dogs and cats kept her busy along with feeding the birds she enjoyed so much. One of her favorite things was her nightly drive over the countryside looking for deer and other wildlife. Spending time with her family and friends was her top priority with many delicious meals she prepared and everyone knew “Noon” was the time to be there. Besides her contribution of work on the family farm and raising her children, Margie spent many years employed by Arctic Cat and Motor Coach over the years. Margie passed away at Kittson Memorial Hospital in Hallock, MN on Sunday afternoon, June 10, 2018, at the age of 89 years, 8 month and 29 days. She is survived by her children: Jerry (Jill) Altendorf and Lisa Altendorf, both of Thief River Falls, MN, Wayne (Brigid), Mesa, AZ, Jeffrey, of Karlstad and Stuart, of Red Lake Falls, MN; grandchildren: Jeremy, Jenny, Jessica, Ashley, Preston, Allie Jo, Crystal, Jenny O. and Heather; great-grandchildren: Jeraldine, Jocelin, Jaegar, Trenton, Kylee, Barrett, Korben, Cora, Quinten. Blaine, Haley and Bridger; great great grandchildren: Madilyn and Abigail; sister: Rita Edgar, of Warren, MN; Special friend: Ron Hicks; in addition to several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, daughter-in-law: Yvonne, and one brother: Kenneth. Celebrating the life ofMarjorie M. Altendorf September 11, 1928 — June 10, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial 10 A.M. Friday, June 15, 2018. St. Edward’s Catholic Church Karlstad, Minnesota. Father George Noel – Officiant. Pat Larson – Organist. Darcy Hasson – Song Leader. Jenny Lee & Heather Helm – Readers. Jeraldine, Alli Jo, Jocelyn, Jaegar & Kylee– Gift Bearers. Honorary bearers all of Margie’s grandchildren,great-grandchildren & great-great grandchildren. Casket bearers Jeremy Altendorf Cole Hamre Preston Altendorf Quinten Moulds Trenton Bolstad Gary Johnson. Interment St. Edward’s Catholic CemeteryStrandquist, Minnesota. Arrangements with Collins Funeral Homes of Middle River, Karlstad & Greenbush, MN. An on-line guest book is available at www.collinsfunerals.com