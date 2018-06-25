Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Walleye and sauger bite excellent this week. Bite has transitioned to spinners with some still fishing a jig and shiner. Good numbers of fish around Garden, Knight, Pine Island, and out near Rocky Point. Many fishing in 24-27 feet of water. W hen the wind was right drifting with a spinner was deadly. Some anglers using crankbaits on lead core with good success.

On the Rainy River, sturgeon fishing “keep season” opens this week, July 1 – Sep 30 . Very strong population of sturgeon in river with a lot of big fish. Smallmouth bass anglers finding nice bass in typical go to areas, rock, bridges, current breaks, etc. Up at the NW Angle… In Minnesota, some walleyes shallow (5-10′) with lots of mayflys and crayfish in bellies. Reports have been stellar for muskies so far. Fishing on both sides of the border has been excellent for muskies, smallmouth bass, and of course, walleyes/saugers. Spinners over mud and jigging around rocks. Orange has been strong color for walleyes, perhaps due to crayfish. A complete list of lodging, packages, guides and fishing info available at In Minnesota, some walleyes shallow (5-10′) with lots of mayflys and crayfish in bellies. Reports have been stellar for muskies so far.A complete list of lodging, packages, guides and fishing info available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com