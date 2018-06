Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the Rainy River, sturgeon fishing “keep season” opens this week, July 1 – Sep 30 . Very strong population of sturgeon in river with a lot of big fish. Smallmouth bass anglers finding nice bass in typical go to areas, rock, bridges, current breaks, etc.

Up at the NW Angle…

Fishing on both sides of the border has been excellent for muskies, smallmouth bass, and of course, walleyes/saugers. Spinners over mud and jigging around rocks. Orange has been strong color for walleyes, perhaps due to crayfish.