A Celebration of Life ceremony for Timothy Michael Knutson, 45 year old Weatherford, Oklahoma resident was held on Wednesday June 20, 2018. Tim lost his life in a motor vehicle accident. After the ceremony, Tim was laid to rest with a procession to Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford, Oklahoma.

Tim was born May 24, 1973 in Grand Forks, ND to Myron Knutson and Denise (Thompson) Bode and passed away on Monday June 11, 2018. As a child Tim was raised in Grand Forks, ND and Medicine Hat, AB Canada. While in Canada, Tim worked several years as a surveyor for a pipeline company. In 2002 he moved to Savannah, GA and shortly after to Atlanta, GA. In 2003 Tim met his wife Kathleen while working as a restaurant manager. On June 18, 2005, they married in Savannah, Georgia and made their home in McDonough, Georgia. In February 2006, they moved to Weatherford, Oklahoma. Tim worked in Wind Energy starting with Granite Services of GE Wind Energy then Next Era Wind Energy and lastly Enel Green Power North America. Tim was an amazing and fully involved father and husband to his three sons and wife. He loved to hunt, going boating, and being surrounded by friends and family. He loved life and was always there for everyone, even strangers. He will always be remembered as an absolutely amazing husband, father and friend.

Tim is survived by his wife of thirteen years, Kathleen (Muse) Knutson, their three sons, Cade Knutson, Cohen Knutson and Cuyler Knutson of Weatherford, Oklahoma. His father Myron (Myke) Knutson and wife Joy Flynn of Savannah, Georgia. His mother Denise Bode and husband Leon of Grenfell, SK Canada. John Pushkar of Medicine Hat, AB Canada. His two brothers, Todd Knutson of Grenfell, SK. Canada and David Pushkar of Medicine Hat, AB Canada. His three sisters, Tammi Knutson of Kamloops, BC Canada, Tammy (Pushkar) Dickson and husband Randy of Medicine Hat, AB Canada and Stacey (Pushkar) Dorsett and husband Brett of Medicine Hat, AB Canada.

Those who wish, may send memorials in Tim’s and Myke’s name to the East Grand Forks Education Foundation, PO Box 588, East Grand Forks, MN or dropped off at EGF Senior High. Monies raised will be designated to the EGF Senior High Art Department in Tim and Myke Knutson’s name.