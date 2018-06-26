Hattie Theresa Meier, 91

Hattie Theresa Meier passed away peacefully on June 23, 2018 at the Karlstad Health Care Center at the age of 91. Hattie was born on September 12, 1926 in Leo, MN to John and Rosie Ignaszewski. She received her first communion and was confirmed at St. Aloysius Church. She and Ellsworth Meier were married on April 10, 1945 at St. Bernard’s in Thief River Falls, MN. Hattie was a life-long, hardworking loving person who always thought of others. She always had a smile, a pleasant word and looked for the good in everyone she met. Hattie spent her life as a homemaker and farmer on their Century Farm in Badger MN. She loved her dairy cows and chickens. In her earlier years she worked in Tacoma WA and the Swift Meat Plant in St Paul MN. She also spent many summers chasing turkeys and working in the potato fields. Hattie loved to visit, she took many trips with her sister Philamay to Florida, Arizona, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Washington and a trip Alaska with her friend Sanford. She enjoyed cooking, baking, bingo and casinos. Most importantly she loved her time spent with family and friends and enjoyed the opportunity to meet new friends. Hattie was well known for her delicious doughnuts and beautiful wheel rugs, which she gave 100’s away to family and friends. Hattie was a lifelong member of the Badger VFW Auxiliary as well as the Sodality Group at St Mary’s in Badger. She is survived by children, Janet (Earl) Overlee of Grand Rapids, MN and Dean Meier of Naples, FL; grandchildren, David (Deb) Overlee of Cohasset MN, Nikki (Todd) LaPlant of Grand Rapids MN, Jesse, Korey and Tristan Meier; great-grandchildren, Emma, Erik, Jake, Kelsi, Andrew, Braya, Colby and Annavey; great-great-granddaughter, Averi; siblings, Joann Devlin of Tacoma, WA, Erine Dvergsten of International Falls, MN and Philamay Monsrud of Badger. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ellsworth in 1980; brother, Isidor in 2006; sisters, Isabel in 2018, Marcella in 1993 and infant baby Christine; and special friend Sanford Olson in 2010. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 27th at 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 PM with a 7:00 prayer service AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com Helgeson Funeral Home