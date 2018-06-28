800 vehicle per day average during KUK

An average of 800 vehicles travelled the road to Wagon Wheel Ridge during Kick’n Up Kountry’s 2018 music festival. The first two days averaged 506 vehicles per day. Friday and Saturday averaged 1,278 vehicles per day.

County Engineer Kelly Bengtson shared the traffic counts with the Board of Commissioners at the county board meeting on June 19.

The highway department is looking into options to fund tarring the road leading to Wagon Wheel Ridge, after Glen Brazier asked the county board if the road could be tarred to cut down on dust from traffic during Kick’n Up Kountry.

Bengtson said they may be able to get funding through a local road improvement grant. He was optimistic that the road would be a good candidate for the grant funding due to Kick’n Up Kountry generating traffic, the existing road being ready for tarring, and the road being a through street.

