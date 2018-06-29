Five school board seats on the ballot

Five of the seven Tri-County School Board seats will be on the ballot in November. At the regular meeting on June 20, the school board discussed the openings.

Board Chair Jenica Swenson resigned effective June 30, due to a new position at her employment. Her term expires in 2020, leaving 2.5 years left to fill.

The school board opted to advertise for individuals to apply and be appointed to fill the remainder of this year in Swenson’s seat, July through December. The remaining two-year term will be on the ballot for election.

The other four-year terms up for election are Mark Koland, Kim Olson, Holly Burkel, and Jena Duray. Koland and Duray plan to run again, Olson will not, and Burkel was undecided, leaving a possible two seats to fill.

Candidates can file for these seats from July 31 to August 14.