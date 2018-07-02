BID NOTICE/Board of Education of Independent School District #2358 of Karlstad, Minnesota

BID ADVERTISEMENT The Board of Education of Independent School District #2358 of Karlstad, Minnesota will receive bids for the following products for the 2018-2019 school year. DAIRY PRODUCTS – to include prices for 1/2 pint milk, cream & cheese. Delivery site – Karlstad Bids must be delivered in sealed envelopes marked BID on an acceptable bid form and signed by an authorized official. All bids must be in the office of the Superintendent of Schools, PO Box 178, Karlstad, Minnesota 56732 by 3:30 p.m. on July 13, 2018. The bids will be tabulated before the July 18 Board Meeting. Unless otherwise specified, all bids are firm for a year. The board of education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Board of Education, Independent School Dist. #2358, Tri-County Schools Karlstad, MN 56732 33, 34