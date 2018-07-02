KITTSON COUNTY (MN) BOARD PROCEEDINGS June 5, 2018

KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS June 5, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. All members were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as amended. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the May 15, 2018 County Board meeting as presented. Meeting with the County Board was Kristine Goddard-Anderson with the Northwest Private Industry Council. Goddard-Anderson talked about the workforce development program and presented an updated joint powers agreement for the Northwest Regional Development Commission to act as a grant recipient for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grant. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the Joint Powers Agreement for the Northwest Regional Development Commission to act as a grant recipient for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grant. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount (15)-MSOP-MN Sex Offender Program-462 2,790.00 Kris Engineering Inc 3,131.04 Minnesota Girls Acadamy 9,238.00 Newman Traffic Signs 3,170.56 NW Mental Health Center 5,079.23 Otis Elevator Co 3,886.36 Red River Valley Juvenile Center 5,322.80 TrueNorth Steel 71,778.14 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 7,350.96 PERA 0156-00 24,664.06 United Valley Bank 37,692.05 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 6,454.48 Nationwide Retirement Solutions 2,537.50 PERA 0156-00 23,527.24 United Valley Bank 34,280.57 Hoffman, Dale & Swenson, Pllc 4,800.00 Ingeman Trucking 13,455.78 Kittson County 19,838.00 Marshall County Auditor-Treasurer 19,778.00 130 Payments less than $2000 46,177.66 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Meal Reimbursements: $296.44 A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the per diems and expense sheets for May. Committee reports were given. Meeting with the County Board was Kathy Johnson, Kittson County Social Services Director. Presented performance reports from the State of Minnesota for Income Maintenance and Child Support areas showing both exceeded state requirements. Johnson also presented a budget summary for her department through the first quarter of 2018, an update on child placements, and a proposal to change the required working hours for some of her staff. Johnson concluded by presenting a copy of the Minnesota Department of Human Services Affirmative Action Plan for adoption. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve increasing Diane Younggren’s hours from 32 per week to 34 per week, reducing Brittany Anderson’s hours from 37.5 per week to 32 per week, and reducing Jocelyn Hauert’s hours from 37.5 hours per week to 34 per week effective June 4, 2018. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to adopt the Minnesota Department of Human Services Affirmative Action Plan as the Social Services Department’s official affirmative action plan. Meeting with the County Board was Kelly Bengtson, Kittson County Highway Engineer, to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. Bengtson reported that traffic counts will be monitored on the road through Kickin’ up Kountry, spring load restrictions had been lifted, the entrance to pit #10 in Lake Bronson state Park has been finished, the precon meeting for the project on CSAH’s 15/27 was completed recently and the bid letting for the project on CSAH 32 was held on Monday. Bengtson also handed out information from the University of Minnesota on road life and truck weights and informed the Board that the work on County Ditch #27 begun last fall is 90% complete. Bengtson concluded by presenting quotes for cleaning out 3 miles of County Ditch #19. Pursuant to published notice bids were received for Project CP-035-18-100, county-wide re-gravel work, and read as follows: Thygeson Construction $197,550.99 Ingeman Trucking $242,108.39 Davidson Construction $218,237.88 Anderson Bros. Const. $242,133.30 A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to accept the low bid of $197,550.99 from Thygeson Construction for the county-wide re-gravel work. Pursuant to published notice bids were received for tied Projects SP035-622-008/009 & SP035-070-008, resurfacing work on CSAH 22, and read as follows: Knife River Materials $1,375,489.21 R.J. Zavoral & Sons $1,475,751.54 Davidson Construction $1,535,227.95 A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Olson and unanimously carried to accept the low bid of $1,375,489.21 from Knife River Materials for tied Projects SP035-622-008/009 & SP035-070-008. Pursuant to published notice bids were received for Project SP035-632-001, resurfacing work on CSAH 32, and read as follows: Knife River Materials $259,016.67 R.J. Zavoral & Sons $319,815.46 Davidson Construction $325,822.95 A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to accept the low bid of $259,016.67 from Knife River Materials for Project SP035-632-001. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve an outlet to County Ditch #8 for Matt Kuznia and to add this parcel to the County Ditch #8 ditch system. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve a utility permit for Ottertail Power to work in the right-of-way on CSAH 27 in Lancaster. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve allowing the Department of Natural Resources to place a stream gauge on CSAH 1 in Skane Township. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve a permit for Jason Olson Boring to place a rural water line under CSAH 4 near Northcote. Meeting with the County Board was Jeremy Benson with the Kittson County Soil & Water Conservation District. Benson presented a modified estimate for the County Ditch #27 repair project and a Memorandum of Agreement for the District’s One Watershed One Plan agreement. The County Ditch #27 repair estimate for grass seed increased from $794.50 to $1,650 and had a cost match provided by the County. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the cost change to the County Ditch #27 project. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to approve the Memorandum of Agreement for the Kittson County Soil & Water Conservation District’s One Watershed One Plan agreement. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and carried 4-0 to approve the new 1 year GIS maintenance contract with Pro-West & Associates for $3,305. Commissioner Wikstrom abstained. County Administrator Christensen reviewed the recently completed 2015 audit. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve an abatement for Matthew Brazier of 2017 taxes in the amount of $1,142 due to a decrease in property valuation. The County Board discussed a recent anonymous complaint from an employee concerning county policy. Correspondence was read. The Board adjourned to June 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. __________________________ CHAIRMAN ATTEST: _______________/s/________________________________ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 33