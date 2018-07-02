Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the Rainy River, sturgeon fishing “keep season” is now open until Sept 30 . Anglers can keep one sturgeon per year in the 45-50 inch range or over 75 inches. MN catch and release records continue to be broken, bring measuring tape and camera. Smallmouth bass anglers finding nice bass in typical go to areas, rock, bridges, current breaks, etc.

Fishing is excellent on both sides of the border. Walleyes being found in wind blown areas in shallow water or out deep in 24-27 feet. Spinners over mud working very good. Orange or hammered gold hot colors. Of course, jigs still producing in structure. Muskie anglers catching big fish over 50″ this past week. A complete list of lodging, packages, guides and fishing info available at Up at the NW Angle…Walleyes being found in wind blown areas in shallow water or out deep in 24-27 feet. Spinners over mud working very good. Orange or hammered gold hot colors. Of course, jigs still producing in structure. Muskie anglers catching big fish over 50″ this past week. A complete list of lodging,packages, guides and fishing info available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com