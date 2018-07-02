Lenore Olson, 86, of Lake Bronson, Minnesota died at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock on Monday, June 18, 2018. Phyllis Lenore Peterson was born August 31, 1931 in Hallock, Minnesota to Philip and E. Marie (Gudmundson) Peterson. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church at Lake Bronson. Lenore graduated from Lake Bronson High School in 1949. Lenore was an excellent pianist and began playing piano at church when she was just nine years old. She would continue playing piano and organ at Zion Lutheran for various events, programs and church services for nearly 75 years. She also served Zion Lutheran as Financial Officer and Record Keeper for many years. Lenore married Reynard Olson on December 19, 1949. They lived for a short time in California before returning home to Lake Bronson. Lenore worked for many years at Farmers Union Oil Company in Lake Bronson and Dahlin Motors in Karlstad as a bookkeeper; she worked for a short time at the North Star News, Northwest Community Action and as an election official. She was on the steering committee for each of the very successful All School Reunions held in Lake Bronson. Lenore is survived by her husband, Reynard; children, Leonard Olson, Lake Bronson, Loretta Berg, Grand Forks, ND and Debra (Dale) Breiland, Lake Bronson; grandchildren, Traci Lindgren, Denise (Rod) Sele, Ryan (Jessi) Berg, Alex (Brandi) Berg, Philip Breiland and Rebecca Lockman; great grandchildren, Britta, Breanna, Austin, Jaidyn, Sydney, Lauren, Hayden, Harper, Brooks and Quinn; and a sister-in-law, Ann Peterson, East Grand Forks, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Maurice & baby granddaughter. Memorial services are scheduled for Friday, June 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in Zion Lutheran Church, Lake Bronson. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kathy Levenhagen, presiding; Corienne Jacobson, organist and Kristi Hagen, soloist. Honorary casket bearers will be Lenore’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.