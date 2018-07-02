Lillian K. Becker, 73, passed away on June 23, 2018 at her home in Grand Forks, ND, surrounded by her loving family.

Lillian was born June 5, 1945, in Beach, ND, the daughter of John & Katherine (Hooker) Becker. She grew up in Weble, MT, and attended schools in Weble and Merrifield country school in rural Grand Forks.

She married Jim Granger in 1963. She married Merle Mutcher in 1975.

Lillian worked for Drees Farms, Frito Lay, Ryan’s Potato and Simplot.

She enjoyed going to the lake, eating at the truck stop and spending time with family

Lillian is survived by the love of her life, Merle Mutcher; her siblings, Marie (Ralph) Mutscher, Johnny Becker, Clifford (Sharon) Becker and Ralph (Claudia) Becker; sister-in-law, Betty Becker and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Leonard Becker, Mary Ann Werner, Shirley Hulst and infant twin sisters.

**Memorials may be directed to the family.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Amundson Funeral Home 2975 S. 42nd St. Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: Friday, June 29, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue the hour prior to the service.

Inurnment: (At a later date) Memorial Park South Cemetery, Grand Forks.

