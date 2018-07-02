Notice to Mow In Springbrook (MN) Township

Notice to Mow In Springbrook Township Notice is hereby given to all landowners and operators of land in Springbrook Township, that all roadsides are to be mowed by July 15, 2018. If said roadsides are not mowed, there will be a charge of $200 per ½ mile per pass. This charge will be assessed against the taxes of the land along which the failure to mow is attached. Remember: drive slow, cut low. Roadsides will be inspected. Springbrook Town Board Haylie A. Anderson, Clerk 33, 34