It was David Foss’ dream to one day build a structure that would be reminiscent of “days gone by”.

A resident of rural Strathcona, Minn., Dave is a 1966 graduate of Greenbush high school and resident of rural Strathcona, Minn. He retired from Polaris in 2013. He and his late wife, Sharon, are the parents of two children, Crystal Peterson of Bemidji, Minn., and Troy of Greenbush.

A lot that he purchased on Strathcona’s Main Street is now the site of Dave’s very impressive, “The Station”.

Why did he decide to build here?

“The biggest question asked me is ‘Why Strathcona? … Why Strathcona?’ and I say, “Why not Strathcona? Hot rods and gravel don’t get along and I live a mile and a quarter off the highway. The support of positive comments I’ve received are unbelieveable!”

The Station is 120 feet long, 30 feet wide, with 12 feet high walls.

For those who are familiar with this era, one trip to the “The Station” and one will agree that Dave definitely has created the vintage look he had in mind!

Two 1946 Texaco gas pumps, beautifully restored by Foss, show the price of gas was 29¢ per gallon while the Premium pump was 31.9¢ per gallon. Authentic plates with serial and model numbers still remain on each of the pumps. An original 1953 Nesbitt’s orange pop cooler stands in place next to the right of The Station door.

“It’s run by electricity,” David said, “and works like a charm!”

Replicas of popular signs from that time such as Magnolene Motor Oil, Kelly tires which were very popular in the 40’s and 50’s, Route 66 memorabilia, and much more add to the decor of The Station. Plans are also in the works to add more interesting things to The Station that will be sure to bring back memories.

To see the complete story, read the June 27 issue of The Tribune in print or online.