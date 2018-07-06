Tom Sawyer comes to life through Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre

The cast sang this question to the play’s main character, “Tom Sawyer, tell to, who put the lizard in the split pea soup?”

Despite Sawyer professing his innocence, the cast answers its question by stating, “You, you, you, you, you, you, YOU!”

The cast sang this line to this mischievous youngster– the main character– towards the beginning and at the very end of this year’s Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre (PFCT) play titled Tom Sawyer on Friday, June 29 in the Greenbush school site gym. This provided children not only the chance to spend some time on the stage, but also enjoy themselves with those they know and don’t know.

Prior to doing two shows on that Friday, two PFCT directors and thespians Mikhayla Clausen, who played Aunt Polly, and Joel Crumbley, who played The Rightful King of France, led the group of 22 youth through five days of rehearsals. On Monday, they hold a two-hour audition and two-hour rehearsal. On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, they hold four-hour rehearsals. On Friday, prior to their two performances, they do one dress rehearsal.

“We tell the kids that not even Broadway does it in five days, so they are literally already way better than the people on Broadway because they have to memorize lines by Wednesday,” Crumbley said. “That’s only a day and half with your script and that is unheard of in the actual professional community, so it takes a lot of attention, but I think since we do it so quickly, we don’t give them anytime to forget it.”