Lake of the Woods County (MN) Board Proceedings/June 12, 2018

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners' Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Arnesen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen, Buck Nordlof, Jon Waibel and Ken Moorman. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following additions: Swearing in for Board of Equalization, Cell phone stipend, Election Agreement, and NWA Land Sale update. SWEARING IN FOR BOARD OF EQUALIZATION-County Recorder, Susan Ney swore in Commissioner Ed Arnesen, Cody Hasbargen, Buck Nordlof, Ken Moorman, Jon Waibel and County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson for the 2018 Board of Equalization meeting that will be held at 6:00 p.m. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of May 22, 2018. SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $10,094.34, Commissioners Warrants $3,624.26, Commissioners Warrants $34,665.81. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the change in cell phone stipend to a smart phone stipend in the amount of $60.00 per month. COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the county as follows: Revenue-$79,660.05-Road & Bridge-$74,942.32-County Devlp. -$1,245.00 -Solid Waste-$48,041.24-EDA-$44.56. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 6/12/2018 For Payment 6/15/2018 Vendor Name Amount Applied Concepts, Inc 2,667.50 Bowman Construction Co. Inc 6,825.00 Burg Electronic Recovery 16,441.60 Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 5,146.32 Computer Professionals Unlimited Inc 3,432.00 Contech Engineered Solutions LLC 14,726.58 Farmers Union Oil Co. 2,656.66 KRIS Engineering Inc 4,694.13 LOW Highway Dept 5,342.50 Mar-Kit Landfill 15,030.75 Mn Counties Computer Co-Op 26,458.59 NetWork Center Communications 5,600.00 R & Q Trucking, Inc 5,150.00 Roger’s Two Way Radio, Inc 6,433.01 Team Lab 38,600.00 WatchGuard Video 4,770.00 Woody’s Service 3,934.11 87 Payments less than 2000 36,024.42 Final Total: 203,933.17 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: May 23, 2018-$713,892.39, May 29, 2018-$12,894.49, June 1, 2018-$681,296.25, June 1,2018-$474,129.73, June 5, 2018 – (125.00), June 6, 2018- $528,083.04. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the Lake of the Woods County Affirmative Action Programs for People of Color, Women and Individuals with Disabilities and authorize Commissioner Edward Arnesen, County Board Chair to sign the same. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the 2018 Election Re-Count agreement for the Primary and General Election with the State of MN Secretary of State. LAND SALE WITH STATE OF MN-The board discussed the land sale between the State of MN and the County one at the NWA and the one at the Gun Club Range. Chairman Arnesen placed the NWA land discussion on June 19, 2018 meeting at the Northwest Angle and Commissioner Nordlof will gather information on the Gun Club organization. BAUDETTE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE-Baudette Chamber of Commerce President, Brittney Peterson met with the board to request funds for the purchase of Out Door Movie Projector. The chamber is working on purchasing movie equipment to be used for “Family Fun Night” on Willlie Walleye Hill each Thursday for the month of August. The cost for the movie equipment is $3,399. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to contribute $1,000 to the Baudette-Lake -of-the -Woods Chamber to put towards the purchase of movie equipment with the funding from the Con-Con fund. RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 10:06 a.m. and reconvened at 10:10 a.m. LAND AND WATER PLANNING-Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board and presented a Conditional Use Permit for the boards’ consideration of approval for. Dan Crompton to operate a commercial business consisting of boat dock rental. Josh reviewed the Findings of Fact of the Planning Commission and informed the board that they approved this application with conditions. Motion was made by Commissioner Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the following Findings and Facts: Location/Legal Description: A tract of land in of the South 500’ of the SE ¼ of SW ¼, lying westerly of Bostic Creek, less platted, in Section 21, T-162N, R-32W (Wheeler). Project Proposal: A Conditional Use Permit, as required by Section 401 of the Lake of the Woods County Zoning Ordinance, to allow the applicant to operate a commercial business consisting of consisting of boat dock rental slips. The specific conditions of approval are as follows: 1) Allow only one additional dock tied to DNR Permit #2018-0380, dated April 20, 2018. 2) New dock not to extend past the current dock’s length (west of new dock’s location). 3) Conditional Use Permit expires when property is sold/transferred. Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stomlund met with the board and presented a Conditional Use Permit for the boards consideration of approval for River Bank Marina to operate a mobile home park and RV campground in a Commercial-Recreation District. Josh reviewed the Findings of Fact of the Planning Commission and informed the board that they approved this application with the following condition of meeting density requirements. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following Findings and Facts: Riverbank Marina – Jack Stanhope Location/Legal Description: A tract of land in Section Thirty-six (36), Township One Hundred Sixty-two (162) North, Range Thirty-two (32 with the parcel ID# 19.36.12.020. The specific conditions of approval are as follows: Must meet density and Minnesota Department of Health standards. Approved as Presented ( ) Approved with Conditions (X) Denied ( ) RECOGNITION OF YEARS OF SERVICE-Chairman Arnesen, on behalf of the County Board congratulated Shelley Phillippe on her retirement. Resolution-The follow Resolution was offered by Commissioner Arnesen and moved for adoption: RECOGNITION OF YEARS OF SERVICE, Shelley Phillippe-Resolution No. 18-06-01 WHEREAS: Shelley Phillippe has served for Lake of the Woods County Financial Worker since August 21, 2002; WHEREAS: Shelley will retire from Lak of the Woods County effective June 20, 2018; NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: that Lake of the Woods Board of County Commissioners extends its deepest appreciation to Shelley for her dedicated service and wishes her well on her retirement. The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried. HUMAN RESOURCES-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the hiring for Engineer Technician, Wyatt Erickson at grade 9, step 1, points 225, salary $ 17.66 per hour, effective June 4,2018. Deputy Accountant Position-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to amend the Agenda and add Closed Session, Union Negotiations. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to close the regular meeting at 10:56 a.m. and go into closed session for Union Negotiations. The following were in attendance: Commissioners Arnesen, Nordlof, Moorman, Waibel and Hasbargen. Human Resource Director, Savanna Slick and County Attorney, James Austad. Motion-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Hasbargen and carried unanimously to close the closed session at 12:08 p.m. and open the regular meeting. COUNTY ATTORNEY-County Attorney, James Austad and Public Works Director, Tim Erickson met with the board and presented an agreement to the board between Wheeler’s Point Sanitary District and Lake of the Woods County which has the need to repair/and or replace its infrastructure in the same area as the Wheeler’s Point Sewer District’s project. Both parties have agreed to bid and contract together and recognize and agree that cost associated with the bidding and contracting of the joint projects will fall into two categories as “District Costs” and “County Costs”. County Attorney James Austad approved this agreement. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the Joint Projects Agreement between Wheeler’s Point Sanitary District and Lake of the Woods County for county repair and/or replacement of infrastructure in the same area as the Wheelers Point Sanitary District and authorize Chairman Arnesen to sign. June 26, 2018