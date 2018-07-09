Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
Walleye fishing on fire for eaters and slot fish with some big girls being caught as well. Drifting and trolling spinners and crawlers has been the go to method. Trolling cranks in the basin in 26-30 ft producing limits also. Charter boats and personal boats catching fish all over the lake. Congrats to all MTT anglers, top bag, 5 fish over 36 lbs. Welcome to all MWC tournament walleye anglers this week.On the Rainy River, sturgeon fishing “keep season” is now open until Sept 30. Anglers can keep one sturgeon per year in the 45-50 inch range or over 75 inches. MN catch and release records continue to be broken, bring measuring tape and camera. Smallmouth bass anglers finding big smallies in typical go to areas, rock, bridges, current breaks, etc. Welcome NABC tournament bass anglers to the Rainy River for Sunday tournament.Up at the NW Angle… Walleye, sauger, perch, northern, smallmouth, and of course muskie fishing are all hot on both sides of border. Walleyes being found in some shallow areas still but most trying off off shore structure. Area north of Garden Island to Four Blocks has been good. Orange and chartreuse are good colors to start with. A complete list of lodging, packages, guides and fishing info available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com