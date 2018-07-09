NOTICE TO COMPETITORS OF APPLICATION FOR TAX INCENTIVES AND PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota (the “City”) will meet at or after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 at City Hall, 600 East DeMers Ave, East Grand Forks, Minnesota, to consider providing Holms Properties, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company, Jay Holms Valley Auto Inc., a North Dakota corporation, or an affiliate thereof with tax incentives which the applicant will use to reimburse itself for a portion of the costs of remodeling and expanding its existing business located at 1301 Central Ave NW in the City. All City Council meetings are open to the public. A competitor of the applicant or any other interested person or governmental unit may provide written comments to the City of East Grand Forks prior to the above referenced City Council meeting date by mailing the same to the City of East Grand Forks, Attention: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, 600 East DeMers Ave, East Grand Forks, Minnesota 55721. This notice is given by the above-named applicant/project operator pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Section 469.1734, Subdivision 7. Published July 11, 2018 and July 18, 2018. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EAST GRAND FORKS, MINNESOTA /s/ David Murphy City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota (July 11-18, 2018)