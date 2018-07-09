Thelma Irene Carol (Solom) Mortrude, 81

Thelma Irene Carol (Solom) Mortrude, passed away on July 2, 2018 at the age of 91. She was the second youngest child of ten born to Anna (Thykeson) and Andrew Solom on March 14, 1927, in Greenbush, Minnesota. She was given her first three names to honor her mother’s sisters: Thilda, Inga, and Carrie Thykeson. Thel had a lifelong pride in her Norwegian heritage. In high school she met the love of her life, Gordon Mortrude, and they were married on July 3, 1947, in Bethania Lutheran Church, Greenbush. So began a shared life of 69 years that included multiple residences in Minnesota and California, children, educational experiences, travel, and retirement. They were able to spend 19 winters in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband, who passed on July 8, 2016. Thel was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, teacher, grandmother, and great-grandmother. After seeing her husband and four children through college and graduate degrees, she completed her own Associate of Arts degree through St. Cloud State College. She was passionate about her work in the Math Lab at the Campus Lab School and treasured the memories of working with teachers, administrators, and students at that unique school. She was able to accompany her husband to Alnwick, England, during a Study Abroad semester and visited Norway at that time. Friends and relatives looked forward to receiving an annual note marking the 17th of May, Syttende Mai (Norwegian Constitution Day). Thel enjoyed family gatherings and card games with friends and family. The annual Solom Sisters’ Reunion was a highlight. The coffee was always on. Thel is survived by her sister, Eleanor Stanford of Fullerton, California, and children: Mark (Debra) of St. Cloud, Jody (Gary) Anderson of Ramsey, Scott of St. Cloud, and Rana (Tim) Nestrud of Ramsey. She also will be dearly missed by grandchildren: Kim (Jon) Wallar, Amy Anderson, Mikk and Mara Nestrud, great-grandchildren Laney and Will, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to United Free Lutheran Church, 845 Old Ridge Road, Greenbush, Minnesota 56726 or the Dr. Gordon & Thelma Mortrude Teacher Scholarship fund at the St. Cloud State University Foundation. Per her wishes, a private family service and inurnment have taken place at Zion Lutheran Anoka. Thel’s family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Stoney River in Ramsey for their excellent and compassionate attention to her needs in her final months. Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel