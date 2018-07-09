Tri-County School District 2358 (MN) Proceedings June 20, 2018

Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 June 20, 2018 6:30 p.m. Tri-County School Staff Workroom Karlstad, Minnesota Members Duray, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Vice-Chairperson Burkel & Superintendent/Principal Baron were present. The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairperson Burkel at 6:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. We are Proud… • We Are Proud of both the Elementary and High Schools for putting on fabulous Spring Concerts! They worked hard to prepare and it definitely showed. We wish Jodie Olson, Jeff Westberg, and (soon) Denise Lund very happy and healthy retirements! • We Are Proud of the entire staff of Tri-County for making 2017-18 a great school year. • We Are Proud of the students at Tri-County School who (primarily) did so well on the MCAs this past April and May. • We Are Proud of the Spring Sports Teams for their performances this year. To note, golf made it to the Section Tournament. • We Are Proud of the 5 seniors that advanced to the State Envirothon competition. They competed against the top 24 teams in the state and finished in 5th place. The five students took on the task of preparing for this event in spite of everything else that goes on in the lives of seniors in late May. They represented Tri-County with dignity and respect. The five students were: Sarah Budziszewski, Tucker Krantz, Beau Spilde, Brita Swenson, and Sara Wollin. Member Murray moved, Member Sollund seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Member Murray moved, Member Durray seconded to approve the minutes of the May 16, 2018 Regular Meeting. UC Member Olson moved, Member Burkel seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC LATE MAY BILLS: Last Year This Year GENERAL $0.00 $318.50 FOOD SERVICE 0.00 0.00 COMMUNITY SERVICE 0.00 0.00 DEBT REDEMPTION 0.00 0.00 TOTAL $0.00 $318.50 JUNE BILLS: Last Year This Year GENERAL $46,084.18 $54,593.88 FOOD SERVICE 7,400.37 6,033.87 COMMUNITY SERVICE 2,326.89 525.87 DEBT REDEMPTION 0.00 0.00 TOTAL $55,811.44 $61,153.62 Visitor present was Gretchen Baker. Member Sollund moved and Member Duray seconded to accept the resignation of Melissa Lefrooth as bus driver, effective June 5, 2018. UC Member Burkel moved and Member Olson seconded to accept the resignation of Kelli Amb as Assistant Fall Play Director immediately. UC Member Koland moved and Member Duray seconded to approve the hiring of Keegan Krantz as Assistant Fall Play Director effective for the 2018-19 school year. UC Member Sollund moved and Member Burkel seconded to approve the hiring of Kristyne Duray as Student Council Advisor effective beginning for the 2018-19 school year. UC Member Murray moved and Member Olson seconded to approve the call for milk bids for the 2018-19 school year. Bids are to be to the Superintendent’s Office by 3:30 pm, July 13, 2018. The bids will be opened and tabulated before the regular July School Board Meeting. The board reserves the right to reject any and all bids. UC Member Murray moved and Member Koland seconded to authorize the Business Office to make the year-end transfers and pay the accounts payable as of June 30, 2018 UC Member Murray moved and Member Olson seconded to approve the insurance package proposed by Vaaler Insurance with the Total Package Annual Premium including property, liability, auto, inland marine, Umbrella Liability, Cyber Liability and Volunteer Accident coverage at $300.00 and Worker’s Compensation at $13,655.00 for a total of $46,176.00 UC Member Murray moved and Member Duray seconded to approve the preliminary budget for the 2018-19 school year as follows: UC PRELIMINARY REVENUE FOR 2018-19 General Fund 3,113,031 Food Service 127,750 Community Service 66,181 Bonds 217,223 Total $3,524,185 PRELIMINARY EXPENDITURES FOR 2018-19 General Fund 3,010,385 Food Service 130,626 Community Service 66,058 Bonds 217,180 Total $3,424,249 FINAL REVENUE FOR 2017-18 General Fund 3,333,259 Food Service 126,650 Community Service 67,374 Bonds 331,730 Total $3,859,013 FINAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2017-18 General Fund 3,182,819 Food Service 133,623 Community Service 66,596 Bonds 214,140 Total $3,597,178 Member Murray moved and Member Sollund seconded to accept the resignation of Jenica Swenson from the Board of Education of Tri-County Schools effective June 30, 2018. UC Superintendent/Principal Baron reported on the following: Enrollment; Legislative Update; Grants; Staffing for Fall; Handbook/Attendance Proposals; School Board Replacement NWRIC: Meeting was held in June. REGION I: Member Koland updated on the meeting. Member Duray moved, Member Burkel seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk Next Meeting: July 18 at 6:30 p.m. – Lake Bronson Community Center 34