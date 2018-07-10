NOTICE OF STATE PRIMARY ELECTION TO THE ELECTORS of the precincts of 1B and 2B in the County of Lake of the Woods, State of Minnesota: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a State Primary Election will be held in all of the above named precincts at: BAUDETTE CITY HALL on Tuesday, the 14th day of August, 2018, at which the polls will be open from the hour of 7:00 A.M. to the hour of 8:00 P.M, AND TO THE ELECTORS of the precincts of 1A, 2A, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 3E, 4A, 4B, 4C, 5A, 5B, 5C, and 5D in the County of Lake of the Woods, State of Minnesota: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a State Primary Election will be held in all of the above named precincts by: MAIL on Tuesday, the 14th day of August, 2018, at which the ballots and instructions will be mailed on, or about, Tuesday, the 31st day of July, 2018, to all voters that were registered on Tuesday, the 24th day of July, 2018. Voters in these precincts who are not registered to vote by the 24th day of July, 2018, can obtain a ballot by contacting the Office of the County Auditor, Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota, FOR THE PURPOSE of electing the following officers to-wit: FEDERAL OFFICES United States Senator (Term ending January 3, 2025) United States Senator (Special Election for Term ending January 3, 2021) United States Representative for District 7 STATE EXECUTIVE OFFICES Governor and Lieutenant Governor Attorney General COUNTY OFFICES County Commissioner District 3 Dated: June 29, 2018 Lorene Hanson, County Auditor/Treasurer Lake of the Woods County Posted: June 29, 2018 Publish July 11, 2018