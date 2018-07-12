Greenbush celebrates Fourth of July

On a sunny day, Coraline Jenson enjoys her freeze pop during the Greenbush Fourth of July parade. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Greenbush held a variety of activities on and around the Fourth of July holiday, hosting events from June 29 to July 7. As for the holiday staples, the community hosted a fireworks display on July 3 at dusk at the Greenbush Race Park and then held its annual Fourth of July parade in the morning. Greenbush Fourth of July parade winners are as follows:
Best Float: ”Great to be a Gator”
Mayor’s Choice: Thirteen Sisters
Antique Tractor: Waage Farms— John Deere MT
Antique Auto: Daryl Wicklund— Model A
Most Patriotic: Greenbush Pharmacy
Horses: Roseau Posse
Below are photos that made The Tribune's July 11 issue and some that didn't.
Greenbush-Middle River incoming sixth graders Audrey Gust, Holly Wiskow, Dalton Waage, Clara Bergsnev, and Quinn Vacura take a quick break for a group photo while serving lunch at the Greenbush Fire Hall following the Fourth of July parade, to help fundraise towards their class trip to the Twin Cities next spring. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Representing the Greenbush Pharmacy, Warren Worker drives his mower and carriage during the Greenbush Fourth of July Parade. The Greenbush Pharmacy won the award for “Most Patriotic” entry in the parade. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Sporting some U.S.A. gear, a santa hat, and a long white beard, Dylan Heggedal walks along the 13 Sisters float that won the Mayor’s Choice Award in the Greenbush Fourth of July parade. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Karen (Eeg) Linn and Cecelia (Pulczinski) Nelson throw out candy while sitting on the Greenbush Class of 1968’s Fourth of July float. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Gator students representing the various activities that advanced to state this past school year posed for a group photo after being presented with the “Best Float” award in the Greenbush Fourth of July parade. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Ally Larson walks just on to the street to grab a tootsie roll during the Greenbush Fourth of July parade. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Greenbush American Legion members Robert Novacek, Marc Glad, Alvin Bertilrud, and Bill Timm present the American Legion and American flags as Rachel Kapphahn sings the National Anthem prior to the Greenbush Fourth of July Parade. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Bjorn Elton holds an American flag up to his mouth as he waits along Main Street for the start of the annual Greenbush Fourth of July parade. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Area emergency vehicles take their turn down Main Street during the annual Greenbush Fourth of July parade. (photo by Mike Korczak)