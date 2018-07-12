Greenbush celebrates Fourth of July

Greenbush held a variety of activities on and around the Fourth of July holiday, hosting events from June 29 to July 7. As for the holiday staples, the community hosted a fireworks display on July 3 at dusk at the Greenbush Race Park and then held its annual Fourth of July parade in the morning. Greenbush Fourth of July parade winners are as follows:

Best Float: ”Great to be a Gator”

Mayor’s Choice: Thirteen Sisters

Antique Tractor: Waage Farms— John Deere MT

Antique Auto: Daryl Wicklund— Model A

Most Patriotic: Greenbush Pharmacy

Horses: Roseau Posse