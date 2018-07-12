Local 4-H Members Participate at State Science of Agriculture Challenge

On June 20-21, four Kittson County 4-H members participated in the State 4-H Science of Agriculture Challenge at the Carlson School of Management in the Twin Cities.

Jazlynn Folland, Tamara Cadieux, Emily Schmiedeberg, and Rachel Schmiedeberg formed team “The Germinators” this winter as part of the Science of Agriculture Challenge which encourages youth to research and solve a local agricultural issue within their region.

With the help from agricultural mentors, this challenge helps to develop critical thinking, team-building and communication skills, and inspires the next generation of agriculture leaders.

With guidance of team mentor, Kris Folland, and with help from Duck Younggren, these four young people designed an experiment to test the effect of commercial fertilizer and different types of manure on the rate of germination on crops. After conducting different trials, the team presented their research during a regional event in April, advancing to the state competition in June.

