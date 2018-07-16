Evangeline “Vangie” Carlson, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 08, 2018 at her residence in Karlstad, MN with her loving family at her side. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN with Pastor Mitch Tolpingrud officiaiting. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service on Friday, July 13, 2018 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN. Burial will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at a later date. Evangeline Adele Larson was born on August 14, 1937 in Karlstad, MN the daughter of Palmer and Lillian (Severson) Larson. She was baptized at Bethel Lutheran Church in 1937 and confirmed also at Bethel Lutheran Church on April 6, 1952. She attended school in Karlstad graduating with the class of 1955. Vangie then attended college in Minneapolis, MN to become an X-ray Technician and upon completion moved to Greenbush, MN to work at the hospital. A year and a half later, Vangie returned to Minneapolis where she worked at Marsh & McLennan Insurance Agency. At a dance at Florian, MN in 1964, Vangie met her future husband Donald Carlson I. After a brief long distance courtship while Donnie was stationed in Korea, the couple married on April 24, 1965 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Karlstad. To this union six wonderful children were born. The couple settled in the Twin Cities where they lived for about two years after which they moved to Strandquist, MN for the next four years and Vangie was a secretary at the Strandquist High School. In 1971 they moved to Stephen, MN where Vangie worked as a secretary at the Stephen High School and in 1974 the family made their home in Karlstad where they have continued to reside. Vangie was a very faithful employee for 42 years at the Karlstad Nursing Home and the Karlstad Group Home. Vangie enjoyed baking, singing, playing piano, crossword puzzles, cards, puzzle games, and visiting with neighbors and friends. She especially loved spending time with her husband, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Vangie put on the best feasts at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was low-key, independent, reserved and a full blood Norwegian heritage which gave her a strong, stubborn personality. Vangie was active with the Bethesda Lutheran Church in Strandquist, MN. Survivors include her loving husband, Donnie A. Carlson I; children, Xan (James) Stephenson, Kim (Steven Boe) Carlson, David Carlson, Cindy (Todd) Mork, Donald (Tabithah) Carlson II, Ron (Chelsae) Carlson; grandchildren, Erin Pearson, Deanne (Chad Olson) Pearson, Travis Mork, Luke Mork, Catrina Stephenson, Logan Stephenson, Gage (Carlson) Sava, Caden Boe, Reilly Carlson, Arielle Carlson; great-grandchildren, Alivia, Ava, Daniel, Landon; siblings, LaVoi Thun of Moorhead, MN and Darryl (Barbara) Larson of Edina, MN; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Chesney Carlson, brother, Carlyle Larson; sister, Naomi Camille Lorbiecki; step-mother, Waldy Larson; step-sister, Muriel Lofstrom; step-brothers, Roger, Dennis, & Duane Anderson; brothers-in-law, Douglas “Buddy” Thun and Lawrence James Lorbiecki III. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com